Derry PSNI investigate Yeats Court break-in

A couple has been left badly shaken after a break-in at their residence in Derry’s Yeats Court last night during which an apparent firearm was used.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident, which they are describing as an aggravated burglary.

Just before ten to ten last night, four masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, entered a flat in Yeats Court, and forced the two occupants into the kitchen. The armed man stayed with the occupants in the kitchen whilst the other three smashed furniture and windows in the flat.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident, however, the occupants were left badly shaken.

Deterctives are urging anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who was in the area of Yeats Court last night and noticed any suspicious activity to contact them at Strand Road or via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.