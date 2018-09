Derry has retained the Best Kept City title at the 40th annual Translink Ulster in Bloom awards which were announced this week.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor John Boyle says it’s a reflection of the pride people have in the city and the region.

He paid tribute to the council’s staff who he says faced particular challenges during a very hot summer, and said the award reflects the real spirit of Derry and the North West…………