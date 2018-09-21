Derry arrest linked to 2017 Belfast drug seizure

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have detained a 48 year old man in Derry as part of a major investigation into drugs supply and money laundering. Meanwhile, a 34 year old man and a 25 year old woman were arrested in Newtownabbey.

The Derry arrest has been linked to the seizure of suspected Cocaine and Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of over £750,000 in Belfast in February 2017.

The man arrested in Newtownabbey is being held on suspicion of supplying Class A and B drugs following the same seizure. His arrest is also being linked to a house search in the Newtownabbey area, during which police seized a loaded handgun, machete, knife, stab proof vest, quantity of cash and cash counting machine.

The woman who was detained is also being questioned about that find.

The ongoing operation is being coordinated by Detective Inspector Tom McClure, who says police will

continue in their efforts to make Northern Ireland a safer place by investigating and arresting people involved in serious criminality.

He also urging anyone with information about the sale an supply of illicit drugs to come forward.