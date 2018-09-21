Additional €441,000 allocated to support disadvantaged communities in Donegal

An additional €441,000 has been allocated for Donegal under the Community Enhancement Programme.

Its after a funding announcement earlier this year of €159,400 for the county bringing the total funding to €600,500.

Minister Michael Ring announced the latest tranche of funding today as part of a €8 million allocation to support disadvantaged communities throughout the country by providing capital grants to community groups.

The CEP supports a range of investment in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and the elderly.

Minister Ring says; “Typical enhancements under the programme could include the renovation of community centres and community amenities; improvements to town parks, common areas and spaces; and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community”.

The application process for the CEP is administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area. There was an open application process when the CEP was originally launched in May, and this additional funding will be used to fund applications that were made under the original call, but which were not funded or not fully funded.

Minister Ring concluded: “Based on the extremely positive response to the Community Enhancement Programme funding announced earlier in the year and the evidence that more worthwhile initiatives could benefit from support, I have decided to allocate a further €8 million under the Community Enhancement Programme.”