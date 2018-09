A young boy has died in a road incident in County Derry last night.

The 8 year-old was killed after being hit by a car at a service station on the Glenshane Road in Maghera at around 8pm.

The Glenshane Road was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

The PSNI are investigating and are appealing for anyone who was in the area or who may have dashcam footage to contact them.