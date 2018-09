Derry City bowed out of the FAI Cup on Wednesday night as Bohemians progressed to the semi finals.

Dinny Corcoran scored twice in a 3-1 win for the Dublin side at the Brandywell.

Bohs will be at home to holders Cork City in the last four on Sunday week.

Alistar Roy scored Derry’s goal just past the hour mark – they were trailing 2-0 at that stage.

Kenny Shiels feels they could have got more out of the game…