Protection of rare bird could hamper Donegal wind farm

The development of a wind farm in Meenbog in Donegal could potentially be halted due to the protection of one of Ireland’s rarest birds of prey.

The Irish Raptor Study Group has been granted leave to legally challenge An Board Pleanála’s approval of the development.

The voluntary organisation is committed to the monitoring for conservation purposes of birds of prey, particularly the Hen Harrier and Buzzard throughout Ireland.

The case was before the High Court yesterday.

According to the Irish Times, Mr Justice David Barniville told the court that he would consider setting a date for a judicial review on October 25th and urged all parties to have relevant documentation lodged by October 19th.

Barrister David Browne, who appeared with Fred Logue of FP Logue Solicitors for the Study Group, told the court his client was seeking an order quashing the planning board’s decision in June, granting the developer Planree Limited planning permission.

The Chairman of the bird protection group Ryan Wilson-Parr has claimed that planning permission is contrary to the European Birds Directive and to the Planning and Development Act.

He told the court that the area in question has been identified by the National Parks and Wildlife Service as important for the Hen Harrier and deserving of special protection.

The Study Group had strongly objected to the proposed development and claimed the southern area of the county supported up to 11 territorial pairs of breeding Hen Harrier, equivalent to seven per cent of the national population.