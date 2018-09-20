People urged to have say on regenerating Sion Mills

People in the Sion Mills area are being invited to have their say on future plans for the regenerations of the village as part of a new Masterplan.

The Masterplan which will shape the village’s development over the next 10-15 years aims to identify and articulate the key regeneration priorities for Sion Mills and the development of an agreed stakeholder action plan.

A public engagement event is being held next Wednesday, September 26th in the Education Room at Sion Stables between 3-5pm and 6-8pm.

Tony Monaghan, Regeneration Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council says the initiative is about capitalising on the significant heritage of Sion Mills: