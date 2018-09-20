Parts of West Donegal remain without power this morning

Almost 40 thousand homes, farms and businesses are still without power this morning following Storm Ali.

A significant number of people remain without power in the West Donegal area with ESB crews saying they are working to restore power this morning.

It hit Ireland yesterday, leaving two people dead in separate incidents in Galway and south Armagh.

Another weather warning comes into effect this morning – the yellow rain warning is in place for 7 counties in the south east including Carlow, Kilkenny, Cork and Waterford.

The ESB’s Senan Colleran is urging people to be careful near fallen lines:

