Number of people awaiting admission to LUH hits over 40 again

There were 41 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO – making it the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland.

Eight people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 33 were waiting on wards.

It’s the third time this week that the hospital has been in the top rankings in the trolley watch report – on Monday and Tuesday the hospital was the third most overcrowded in Ireland on both days.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded today with 42 people waiting there.

The nationwide figure is 370 an increase of 4% on the same day last year when there were 355 patients on trolleys.