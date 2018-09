A public meeting has been arranged in a bid to address school transport problems in South Inishowen.

It’s understood that numerous families from Muff, Bridgend, Tooban and Burnfoot are unable to get a school bus ticket.

Bus Eireann have confirmed that there are at least twenty children affected in these areas and that there are no additional seats available.

The meeting will take place on Monday next at 6.30pm in St Mary’s Hall, Muff.

Cllr. Jack Murray is encouraging everyone affected to attend: