Conor McAliskey feels Mickey Harte can add to the current Tyrone squad as they look to build on the 2018 season.

The campaign ended at the hands of Dublin in the All Ireland Final but Tyrone had they four in a row winners on the back foot for a large part of the first half.

McAliskey, who is out for the rest of the year with injury says Mickey Harte will be keeping a close eye on the club championship to see if he can bolster the squad…