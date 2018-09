A 31 year old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Paul McCauley in 2006.

Matthew Brian Gillen, from Bonds Street in Derry pleaded guilty on the second day of the trial at Belfast High Court.

A 28-year-old man has already been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mr. McCauley.

Piper John McClements, previously known as Daryl Proctor, from the Fountain area of Derry, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Belfast High Court yesterday.