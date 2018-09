Raphoe’s Leah Gallen has been included on the Irish team which will compete at the European Junior Championships in Anapa, Russia next month.

The squad is comprised of current National Senior Cadet champions, a title Gallen won at 66kg this season.

Her appearance in Russia will be an international debut for the Donegal fighter.

The European Juniors officially start on October 8 with boxing commencing on October 9 at the Black Sea holiday resort.