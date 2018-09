People are being encouraged to join Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning to raise vital funds for hospices.

The Donegal Hospice Coffee morning is getting underway at 10am until 2pm today.

Events are also taking place in offices, community centres and GAA clubs across the country – and all funds go straight to providing hospice services.

Over 35 million euro nationally has been raised since the initiative began.

Eleanor Flew from Our Lady Hospices hopes today will be record-breaking: