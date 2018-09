The Donegal Schoolboys League have taken control and will now run the Donegal Youth League.

The executive of the Youth League stepped down on Wednesday evening handing over the reigns to the Schoolboys officials.

From next year the League will be known as the Donegal Schoolboys and Youth League with age level’s from u8 to u18.

An intern season will be played from October to December with the first full season in 2019 running with schoolboys schedule.