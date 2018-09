A Donegal mother has been recalling how she and her children had a lucky escape after the family car was severely damaged by Storm Ali.

Maeve had just returned home to Newtowncunningham after leaving her daughter to playgroup yesterday when a number of roof tiles fell and smashed through the windscreen of the car.

Reflecting on the Nine Till Noon Show today, Maeve said that if the incident happened earlier in the morning, it could have resulted in far more serious situation: