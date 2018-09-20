Direct discussions continue over Donegal school transport saga

Direct discussions between Minister Joe Mchugh and Minister John Halligan are continuing in a bid to secure a resolution to the school bus transport issue in North Donegal.

In statement this afternoon, Minister McHugh said that he met privately with Minister Halligan yesterday in advance of other Donegal representatives meeting him for talks.

During a follow-up meeting this morning, Minister McHugh said that he repeatedly made clear the case for the Minister and his officials to consider the needs of these eligible children in the Kilmacrennan and Termon and surrounding areas.

Minister McHugh states that from the first day that this campaign began and from the day that he was approached by a number of concerned parents, he has been focusing on working towards a resolution of the unfairness in the system for the significant number of children affected and the impact that it is having on their parents and relatives.

He has also moved to assure affected parents that a serious effort is being put into the ongoing discussions.

Concluding, Minister McHugh says that he will remain in direct contact with Minister Halligan in Government Buildings and he has been assured that the case will be considered.