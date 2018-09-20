Dail accepts FF/SF motion to save Post Offices

A motion calling for post offices to be retained under a new PSO model has been accepted by the Dail.

Motions were moved by Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein and Independents earlier, with the Fianna Fail motion then amended to bring in issues raised by Sinn Fein. A governrment amendment was defeated, and when the combined Fianna Fail / Sinn Fein motion was put to the house, it wasn’t challenged.

Leas Ceann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher believes this is now official policy on which the government must act……………..