Chequers plan only way to avoid hard border – British PM

The Taoiseach’s due to meet with the British Prime Minister Theresa May this morning in Austria.

The leaders are attending an informal EU summit where Brexit is one of the key topics of discussion.

Leo Varadkar’s meeting with the British Prime Minister is happening this morning on the fringes of the gathering in Salzburg.

It comes as the UK and the EU continue to put forward different views about how the key Brexit issues can be resolved.

Theresa May has been telling her EU counterparts that her ‘Chequers plan’ is the only way to avoid a hard border, and she’s urged the EU to compromise.

However the President of the European Council Donald Tusk says the UK’s Brexit proposals on the Irish border will have to be reworked.

He says he will call for another summit in mid-November where he’s hopeful a final deal can be agreed.