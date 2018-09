Work on the A6 dualling scheme between Drumahoe and Dungiven is set to begin next week, according to Foyle MP Elisha Mc Callion.

Describing it as a positive step forward for the city, Ms Mc Callion says a number of projects are already underway on other sections of the A6. When all are completed, she says, road journey times between Derry and Belfast will be reduced, which is vital for growing our economy and increasing connectivity.