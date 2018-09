Kris Meeke could be back in the World Rally Championship in 2019 with Toyota.

Team Principal Tommi Makinen says he has held discussions with the County Tyrone driver who is seen as an option to replace Esapekka Lappi.

The Finish driver is understood to be on the verge of joining Meeke’s former team Citroen.

The French manufacturer dropped Meeke after his crash in Portugal in May.