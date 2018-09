Crews are working to restore power to homes and businesses.

Over 2,000 customers in the county are currently affected with parts of Buncrana, Newtowncunningham, Stranorlar , Convoy and Inch Island all affected.

The majority of outages are down to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of high winds.

The ESB’s Paul Hand is says crews are aiming to have power restored to all those affected later today: