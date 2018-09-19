Storm Ali: Fallen trees and power outages reported in Donegal

Thousands of homes and businesses across the country have been left without power due to the Storm Ali which is making its way across the country this morning.

Meanwhile Gardai in Letterkenny says there’s a tree down on the Convoy Road just outside Castlefinn, the road is blocked with motorists advised to drive with care.

A fallen tree has partially blocked the road between Castlefinn and lifford but that road is still passable.

There’s a pole down with broken cables on the Donegal Town side of Pettigo.

A large tree has fallen on the Ballyarr Bridge road at the turn off for Milford.

There’s a tree down on the Moville road at Norrets farm – road currently blocked.

The Foyle Bridge in Derry is closed due to adverse weather conditions. Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

Arwen Foley from AA Roadwatch has this advice for drivers: