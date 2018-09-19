Storm Ali: Council issue statement regarding road closures

Donegal County Council is receiving numerous calls this morning regarding fallen trees and debris as a result of Storm Ali.

Please see below a list of current road closures. This list will be updated throughout the day:

Stranorlar Municipal District

· Road closed at Tullyrap due to fallen tree on N14 between Letterkenny and Lifford – Diversions in place via Raphoe.

Donegal Municipal District

· N3 – Ballyshannon to Beleek Road – Road Closed due to multiple trees down.

· R231 – Rossnowlagh Road – Road closed due to multiple trees down.

· R263 – At the outskirts of Pettigoe.

· N15 – At Laghey School.

· R267 – Outside Donegal Town between the Abbey Vocational School and Temples Corner.

· R262 – Frosses to Glenties Road at Gargrim.

A Spokesperson said: Our crews are currently out on the ground dealing with these but we would like to ask the public to bear with us as it will take time to clear all the locations.

Trees will only be cut up when it is safe to do so but we will do our best to get the trees cleared and the roads reopened as soon as possible.