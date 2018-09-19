Public meeting tonight on Sliabh Liag Distillery

A public meeting is taking place tonight following the recent news that Sliabh Liag Distillery is to relocate to Ardara.

A community spokesperson said the people of the area are devastated at this news as 40 jobs were to be created.

The meeting is getting underway at 8pm in the Old School in Carrick.

Manager Director of the Sliabh Liag Distillery James Doherty was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show.

He says while the possibility of reversing the decision to relocate to Ardara is highly unlikely, he hopes something positive will come from the meeting: