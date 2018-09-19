Progress reported after school transport meeting in Leinster House

Minister John Halligan has committed to investigate the school transport issue in Donegal which has students in many areas without transport because their applications for concessionary tickets were not succesful.

At a meeting today with Donegal TDs and Senators the Minister was told that that two thirds of those travelling to Milford from Termon and Kilmacrennan who were denied a school bus pass are in fact eligible.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says progress has been made at today’s meeting……..