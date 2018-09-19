Police in Strabane appeal for witnesses to hit and run

Police in Strabane have reissued an appeal for information after a report of a hit and run road traffic collision at the Liskey Road area.

The incident happened on Sunday 9th September.

In a statement Constable O’Hara said that Sometime between 1pm and 3pm, it was reported that a dark coloured car collided with a vehicle parked on the Liskey road near to the Gravenue Pool area driving at speed.

It is believed that the offending vehicle’s wing mirror struck the back of a male who was packing up his car in the area.

His injuries were not believed to be serious but he was left badly shaken.

The vehicle is believed to have made off towards the Victoria Bridge area. It is believed as a result of the incident, the offending vehicle’s passenger side wing mirror was completely destroyed.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information, knows of a dark coloured vehicle with a missing passenger side wing mirror or who witnessed the incident and captured anything on their dash cam to contact police at Strabane.