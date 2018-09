A new survey shows people in Sligo like the strongest tea, while those in Carlow enjoy the weakest.

Of those surveyed in Ulster, the amount of milk they put into their tea averages at seven teaspoons!

People in Donegal make an especially milky cup of tea, second only to Longford

Meanwhile people in Offaly having the sweetest tooth – taking over a tea spoon of sugar in each cuppa.

Over one thousand people around the country took part in the Lyons Tea survey.