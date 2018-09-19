Man pleads guilty to murder of Paul McCauley

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Derry man, Paul McCauley.

Piper John McClements, previously known as Daryl Proctor, from the Fountain area of Derry, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Belfast High Court.

Mr McCauley was left in a vegetative state after being beaten by up to 15 people in a sectarian attack at Chapel Road in the Waterside in 2006.

He never regained consciousness, and died in June 2015 aged 38.

BBC News is reporting that he was sentenced to life in prison and

He was sentenced to life in prison and put his head down low onto his hands in the dock before he was led away.

The trial of Matthew Gillen, who is also charged with the murder of Mr McCauley, is due to start tomorrow.