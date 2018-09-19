John Campbell on keeping Harps momentum going

Finn Harps play their final game of the regular First Division campaign this Saturday night against Cabinteely at Finn Park.

Having being relegated last season, Harps have bounced back and go into the promotion play off’s with a second place finish secured.

A victory on Saturday night would extend Harps unbeaten league run to ten games and it would be an ideal way to go into the two legged play-off semi final games on the 12th and 19th October.

That will be against the side that wins the two legged 3rd versus 4th matches.

Harps secretary John Campbell says its important to keep momentum around the club going with big games to come…