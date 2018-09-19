Donegal school transport debacle to be raised during special talks

TDs and Senators from Donegal are to meet with Minister John Halligan today, in a bid to resolve the school transport issue.

A large number of students across the county were denied a bus pass ahead of the school term resulting in them having to find alternative transport.

In some cases, pupils on concessionary tickets were refused a place on the school bus as the school they were travelling to was deemed not to be the closest available school.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says there will be a focus on the 30 students who wish to travel to Milford from Termon and Kilmacrennan during today’s talks: