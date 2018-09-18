Vulnerable post offices should be allowed to relocate, says Cllr

A Donegal County Councillor believes every post office threatened with closure should be allowed to relocate into rural shops in a bid to retain the service.

There are almost 160 proposed closures nationwide however Cllr Martin McDermott says North Inishowen could be classed as one of the worst affected areas in Donegal.

Cllr. McDermott says while local shopkeepers are open to idea of relocating postal services within their premises, the Government isn’t.

He says that’s unfair as the closure of post offices will have a knock on effect on rural shops: