Psychology post for children in Donegal yet to be filled

The Health Minister is facing criticism as its revealed that a psychology post for children with disabilities in Donegal remains unfilled, three years after the position was approved.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has received confirmation from the HSE that despite three dedicated posts approved for the service, just one has been filled permanently while the second is filled on a temporary part-time basis.

Deputy Doherty says with 86 children and young people currently on a waiting list for the service, it is crucial that staff are in place to deliver the service: