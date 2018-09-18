Police investigating hit and run appeal for dash-cam footage

Police in Foyle are appealing for information following a hit and run road traffic collision at the Ballyarnett Road area yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 4pm, it was reported that a young female was struck by a silver car in the area.

The female was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The offending vehicle is believed to have headed in the direction of Blighs Lane following the incident.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information including dash-cam footage to contact police on 101