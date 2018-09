Gardai have confirmed that a number of rounds of ammunition were recovered during a search operation at a property in Annagry.

Gardai in Milford along with members of the Garda Armed Response Unit carried out the raid yesterday afternoon.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of ammunition.

He is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.