Every effort being made to retain postal services in Gortahork

A public meeting has heard that every effort will be made to retain postal services in Gortahork.

The well-attended meeting got underway last night in Óstán Loch Altan over the proposed closure of the post office in the village.

A number of recommendations were made while two businesses in the locality also indicated that they would be willing to house postal services as an alternative.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal Co. Council, Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill, while confident some sort of a solution can be found, says it’s very much now or never: