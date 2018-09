Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle lent his support to protestors today in Dublin calling on the Government to reverse the decision to close over 150 post offices across the country, 17 of which are due to close in Donegal.

Hundreds of people marched from Trinity College to Leinster House earlier today.

Deputy Pringle says the Government’s vision for the Post Office network is wrong and a complete overhaul is needed to ensure the service is retained for rural communities: