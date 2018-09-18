Bonner & Gallagher set for AFL Rookie Camp

Two Donegal women are in Melbourne, Australia for an International rookie camp in the hope of securing a contract for the 2019 AFL season.
Donegal full forward and Ulster Championship winner Yvonne Bonner from Glenfin and Killygordon woman Eimear Gallagher who plays AFL in Belfast with the North East Kooks have made the trip down under.
Bonner has sacrificed playing in the Donegal Senior Ladies Final on Sunday against Moville to pursue her dream of playing in the AFL.
Yvonne and Eimear join nine other Irish female sport stars in the camp which starts on Saturday the 22nd of September and runs for a week.
Ailish Considine – Clare
Aishling Sheridan – Cavan
Aisling Curley – Kildare
Aisling McCarthy – Tipperary
Amanda Maginn – Galway
Eimear Gallagher – Donegal
Fiadhna Tangney – Kerry
Mairead Coyne – Galway
Mary Ryan – Tipperary
Muireann Atkinson – Monaghan
Yvonne Bonner – Donegal