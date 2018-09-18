Bonner & Gallagher set for AFL Rookie Camp

Two Donegal women are in Melbourne, Australia for an International rookie camp in the hope of securing a contract for the 2019 AFL season.

Donegal full forward and Ulster Championship winner Yvonne Bonner from Glenfin and Killygordon woman Eimear Gallagher who plays AFL in Belfast with the North East Kooks have made the trip down under.

Bonner has sacrificed playing in the Donegal Senior Ladies Final on Sunday against Moville to pursue her dream of playing in the AFL.

Yvonne and Eimear join nine other Irish female sport stars in the camp which starts on Saturday the 22nd of September and runs for a week.

Ailish Considine – Clare

Aishling Sheridan – Cavan

Aisling Curley – Kildare

Aisling McCarthy – Tipperary

Amanda Maginn – Galway

Eimear Gallagher – Donegal

Fiadhna Tangney – Kerry

Mairead Coyne – Galway

Mary Ryan – Tipperary

Muireann Atkinson – Monaghan

Yvonne Bonner – Donegal