Another Top Ten finish for Caolan Irwin in England

Caolán Irwin continued his good form on the British Superbike Championship this weekend at Oulton Park in England.

Following a run of very bad luck with engine troubles Caolán missed both his practice sessions and at one point thought he would have to forfeit the weekend, but both Caolán’s mechanics worked late into the night. With the gremlins eventually banished Caolán qualified a solid 12 on the grid for Sundays race. With concern over deteriorating weather conditions making tyre choice difficult, young Caolán got a good start and kept focused through the driving rain to take the chequered flag in a solid 8th position.

Caolán has shown great talent this year which is no surprise to some. His rookie year at the BSB it was expected to break into the top 15 somewhere in the middle of the season however from his first race he has finished consistently in the top ten with a podium finish in the only round he managed to get in his two practice sessions, he now is in a very respectable 8th place overall in the BSB Superbike Championship.

Caolán who moves on now to Brands Hatch for the final round of the year said…

“Its my first year here at the BSB, I’ve learned so much and I’m very happy with my results as I’ve definitely had my share of bad luck with wrong gear choice and problems with the bike. After Silverstone I thought my season was over when I blew my only engine with one week to go before the next race leaving us no time to source a replacement, but long term sponsors James Gallagher from Oasis bar in Letterkenny and Wesley from Clean Rubber in Sligo got me back racing with a new R6, both of whom I don’t even know where to start thanking them. We had very little time to get the bike run in and race ready which was reflected over the weekend. I missed both my practice sessions with a small electrical fault but my Dad and Wesley worked right through the night to have me on the grid for qualifying on saturday morning. I didn’t think I could make up the pace so to be inside the top ten I’m just thrilled”.

Caolán’s younger brother Rhys also put in a solid weekend in the Moto 3 British Superbikes Championship with a 5th place finish. Rhys this year a super-talented young teen now travels to Holland for the next round of the BTC Road to Moto GP Championship.