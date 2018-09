There’s a joint call for the current 9 per cent VAT rate on food to stay put.

The Licenced Vintners Association and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland are calling on the Government to maintain it ahead of the budget.

Both groups say any step to increase the VAT rate could impact on pub jobs across the country.

LVA Chief Executive Donal O’Keefe says it’s vital it’s kept the same so bars can keep food prices down: