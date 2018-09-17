Top 8 at Harvest Rally will win Championship for Declan Boyle

Declan Boyle just needs a Top Eight finish in the Donegal Harvest Rally on the 13th of October to claim the Triton National Showers Championship for a third time.

He finished fifth in the Clare Rally (fourth in the points table), over 2 and half minutes behind winner Josh Moffett, but what was important for Boyle was to finish the rally and earn Championship Points.

Boyle spoke with Martin Walsh at the end of the Clare Rally on Sunday and told him that he was holding back at the start of the Rally because of what had happened in Sligo…