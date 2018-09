People are being reminded that a public meeting is taking place tonight regarding the proposed closure of Gortahork post office.

It comes following the announcement last month that over 150 post offices around the country are to close as part of a deal reached between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union.

The meeting is getting underway in Óstán Loch Altan in Gortahork at 7pm.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal Co. Council, Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill says a significant turn out is vital: