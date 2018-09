Money has been allocated to widen a footpath on one of Letterkenny’s busiest routes.

Safety concerns had been raised earlier this year over the section of road in Conwal which currently has a small footpath and was deemed unfit for use by some local representatives.

Donegal County Council had been urged to come up with the necessary funding to carry out the much needed upgrade and with 157,000 euro now in place.

Cllr. James Pat McDaid is hopeful that the work will start soon: