LUH one of the most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland today

Letterkenny University Hospital was the third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland this morning with 33 people awaiting admission.

Twelve people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 21 were waiting on wards.

The most overcrowded hospital this morning was University Hospital Limerick with 56 people waiting there followed by Cork University Hospital’s figure of 35.

The nationwide figure is 434, an increase of 34% on the same day last year when there were 324 patients on trolleys.