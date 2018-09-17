Fears someone will be killed on ‘treacherous’ Letterkenny road

There are genuine fears that someone will be killed on what’s been described as a treacherous road in Letterkenny.

It’s after reports that some motorists are speeding excessively on the Windy Hall road with claims that recent resurfacing works has led to the problem escalating further.

Donegal County Council is being urged to consider installing traffic calming measures but the local authority say that due to a lack of public lighting there, it’s not in a position to do so.

Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh it’s something that needs to be pursued, and is calling for further discussions to take place: