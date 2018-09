The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says they are open to holding a meeting to discuss a nomination for potential presidential candidates.

Councillor Seamus O’Domhnail says some Councillors are in favour of nominating a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

The deadline for nominations is September 28th.

Councillor O’Domhnail says discussions are ongoing but the decision lies with Donegal County Councillors: