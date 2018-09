Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating after a house in the Woodlands area of the town was broken into last evening.

It is believed entry was gained to the property via an upstairs window, sometime between 7pm and 9:45pm.

A substantial amount of damage was caused to the house while a number of items were stolen along with an undisclosed sum of money.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Paul Wallace is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward: