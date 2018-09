A Donegal County Councillor has hit out over a delay in social housing plans for Letterkenny.

Almost 30 housing units are to be incorporated in the Long Lane area of the town with the local authority stating that the tender documentation is almost complete.

Upon receipt of approval from the Department, the project with then be advertised for tender.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says the lack of social housing in Letterkenny is a major problem and is concerned that the project is not moving fast enough: