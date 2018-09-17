Community urged to support RAP employees in strike action

There are calls on the community to get behind employees at the Rapid Action Packaging Factory in Gweedore who are participating in strike action.

SIPTU members at RAP are to engage in a 16 hour work stoppage on Monday September 24th over what they say is the company’s refusal to recognise workers’ rights to union representation for collective bargaining purposes at the factory.

The company released a statement last week stating that no complaints or issues have been brought to its attention concerning any issues outlined by SIPTU.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says its important that the public stand in solidarity with the workers: